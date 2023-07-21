Warwickshire accountancy firm with an office in Leamington wins regional charity football tournament

They will face teams from across the country in a nationwide tournament later this year.

An accountancy firm which has an office in Leamington has won a regional charity football tournament as they hope to get into the national final.

Burgis and Bullock won in the regional final of Business Fives Coventry, raising £150 for The Shakespeare Hospice, which provides community-based care and support to patients and their loved ones across south Warwickshire.

The winning Burgis and Bullock team with their Coventry Business Fives winner trophy presented by Chris Kirkland. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

The accountancy firm faced opposition from eight Coventry and Warwickshire businesses as they competed in a series of six five-a-side matches at the PowerLeague sports facility in Coventry.

The eight-strong team included colleagues from across the firm’s Leamington, Nuneaton, and Stratford offices, beginning their campaign by scoring an early win against Yes! Logistics Solutions.

Their solid start was followed by close-fought defeats to car interior installer ATD and energy infrastructure company GE Energy, resulting in the team finishing second in their group.

Progressing into their semi-final match, Burgis and Bullock won against factory automation business FANUC UK and progressed to the final where they faced digital solutions company Majenta.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the final, they came away with a 3-1 win and were presented with a trophy by ex-Liverpool and Coventry City goalkeeper Chris Kirkland.

The firm will now face teams from across the country in a nationwide Business Fives tournament later this year.

Sam Brindley, team captain and audit trainee at Burgis and Bullock said: “There were some tough matches with strong opposition so we are delighted to come away with the win for Burgis and Bullock, while also raising money in support of the wonderful The Shakespeare Hospice.

“The charity, based near our Stratford office, does great work supporting seriously ill adults and children, and their families across South Warwickshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We will be training hard ahead of the nationwide tournament this autumn and look forward to representing Burgis and Bullock on the pitch again.”

Alison Stone, Corporate and Community Fundraiser at The Shakespeare Hospice said “We are delighted to work with Burgis and Bullock as their charity partner for the Business Fives football tournament, it is great to have support from a local firm and the money raised will help to fund our work supporting our patients and their families across the region.”