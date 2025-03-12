Warwick man taking on charity skydive in memory of his mum

A man from Warwick is taking part in a charity skydive next month in memory of his mum.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Gallimore, also known as Steve, is set to take on the challenge on April 26 as part of the Myton Hospices skydive.

The 40-year-old has lived in Warwick since 2020 but was born and raised in Coventry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Gallimore will be taking part in a skydive to raise money for the Myton Hospices.

The Myton Hospices has sited in Warwick, Coventry and Rugby as well as charity shops across the county.

Speaking about his challenge, Steve said: “My mum passed away in January 2011 after a battle with cancer. My mum is my inspiration.

"She was a great woman, strong, courageous and determined. I strive to be like her. This challenge is in my mum's memory.

"My mum was looked after by Macmillan team, however I choose the Myton Hospices as it is local to me. Myton is a great charity and helps people with palliative care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Gallimore will be taking on a charity skydive next month.

"My dad also holds a charity event once a year to raise money for Macmillan.”

This will be Steve’s second skydive for the Myton Hospices.

He said: “Back in 2012 I took part in a skydive, again for Myton Hospice. I raised around £500.

"I’m feeling excited and nervous about the upcoming skydive but I’m still looking forward to it.”

So far Steve has raised around £400 and has a minimum target of £450 but he is hoping to raise even more money for the charity and has set himself a target of £600.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve is also holding a charity raffle at a pub in Coventry on April 5 to help raise more funds.

To donate to Steve’s fundraising page go to: https://www.justgiving.com/page/stephen-gallimore-1732987235377