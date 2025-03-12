Warwick man taking on charity skydive in memory of his mum
Stephen Gallimore, also known as Steve, is set to take on the challenge on April 26 as part of the Myton Hospices skydive.
The Myton Hospices has sited in Warwick, Coventry and Rugby as well as charity shops across the county.
Speaking about his challenge, Steve said: “My mum passed away in January 2011 after a battle with cancer. My mum is my inspiration.
"She was a great woman, strong, courageous and determined. I strive to be like her. This challenge is in my mum's memory.
"My mum was looked after by Macmillan team, however I choose the Myton Hospices as it is local to me. Myton is a great charity and helps people with palliative care.”
"My dad also holds a charity event once a year to raise money for Macmillan.”
This will be Steve’s second skydive for the Myton Hospices.
He said: “Back in 2012 I took part in a skydive, again for Myton Hospice. I raised around £500.
"I’m feeling excited and nervous about the upcoming skydive but I’m still looking forward to it.”
So far Steve has raised around £400 and has a minimum target of £450 but he is hoping to raise even more money for the charity and has set himself a target of £600.
Steve is also holding a charity raffle at a pub in Coventry on April 5 to help raise more funds.
To donate to Steve’s fundraising page go to: https://www.justgiving.com/page/stephen-gallimore-1732987235377