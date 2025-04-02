Warwick market joining Love Your Local Market campaign - and here's how businesses can get involved

Warwick’s Saturday market will be joining this years’ Love Your Local Market campaign. Photo by CJ's Events Warwickshire

Warwick’s Saturday market will be joining this years’ Love Your Local Market campaign.

The Love Your Local Market (LYLM) campaign is run by The National Association of British Market Authorities (NAMBA) and it will run from from May 16 to May 31, with markets across the country taking part.

This year’s campaign message is “Made by Markets”.

CJ’s Events Warwickshire, the operator behind Warwick’s Saturday market, will be marking LYLM on May 24, where businesses that have not traded at the market before can do so for free.

If the businesses do not have insurance, this can also be provided for free.

There will also be entertainment on the day.

Jamie Walker, director of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “We’re excited to be celebrating Love Your Local Market (LYLM) at Warwick market this May.

"From free stalls for local businesses to a petting zoo, kids fair ride and more. It’s set to be a fantastic day dedicated to showcasing Warwick market and the incredible traders who make it special.

"Visitors can look forward to a vibrant atmosphere with music, and a mini farm, creating the perfect opportunity to explore, shop, and support local businesses.

"We’d also like to say thank you to Warwick District Council for supporting the free stall initiative.”

NABMA’s chief executive, David Preston, says: “Love Your Local Market is more than a campaign – it’s a movement that brings together markets, customers and communities.

"This year’s theme, ‘Made by Markets’, captures the essential role markets play in building businesses, culture and belonging.

"It’s an invitation to shop local, support local, and celebrate everything that markets make possible.”