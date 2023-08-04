Warwick Mayor praises Leamington photography students for their skills in capturing his official Mayor's portrait

Students took on the planning of the project from start to finish.

Students from Royal Leamington Spa College have been praised by the Mayor of Warwick for their photography skills after they took his official portrait.

Councillor Oliver Jacques, the Mayor of Warwick, came into post earlier this year and visual communication students were on hand to shoot the official photography.

Students involved in the project with Cllr Oliver Jacques Mayor of Warwick and course tutor Jane Murray at Warwick Castle. Photo supplied

It is the second successive year that students from Royal Leamington Spa College, which is part of college group WCG, have been invited to support on the mayoral portraits and a team of five Level 3 Visual Communication students were involved in the project.

The crew comprised of Lily Mae Dalleau-White, George Gulliver, Erin Bailey, Andreea Vremea and Luke Sargent, who were supported by Jane Murray, photography lead at the college.

Lily Mae was the main photographer on the shoot and snapped the final image with the backdrop of Warwick Castle.

The photo can now be seen on the Warwick Town Council website and other publications.

Students took on the planning of the project from start to finish, including selecting locations, carrying out test shoots at the sites and rigging lighting.

They then liaised with the Mayor to select his final image and make any changes required during editing.

Councillor Oliver Jacques, the Mayor of Warwick, said: “The students were very professional in the way they went about things and worked well as a team.

“We tried different settings on the day, indoors and out, and discussed different ideas on.

"They explained what they needed from me as their subject and I was happy to oblige, and just keep smiling.

“Student Lily Mae Dalleau-White took my portraits. She was calm and composed throughout giving clear suggestions for adjustments in terms of lighting, positioning and posture.

"There were many takes but it was all done with patience and in good humour.”

Lily Mae, 19 from Stratford, said: “It was great to be involved in this project and work with the team to create a professional portrait for the Mayor of Warwick.

“This was really good experience for all of us, as we were able to communicate directly with the client, get feedback and ensure the final product perfectly fitted the bill.”

“I’m really grateful for getting opportunities like this through the college. By working on project like this, it makes me confident in my abilities that I’m capable of doing this job.