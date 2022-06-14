Warwick Mayor says he has been humbled by the support, passion and goodwill within the community during his year in office

Cllr Richard Edgington has reflected on his year as the Mayor of Warwick as he prepares to hand over the chain of office to the next Mayor. Photo by Warwick Town Council

The former Mayor of Warwick has reflected on his time in office as he prepares to hand over the chains to the next mayor.

Cllr Richard Edgington is due to officially hand over the chains of office on Tuesday June 14 at a ceremony at Warwick Castle.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Mayor of Warwick set to be elected is Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi – the current deputy mayor.

Here’s what the outgoing Mayor had to say about his year in office

Today marks my last day as Mayor of Warwick before handing over to Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi.

I want to take the opportunity to thank everyone who made this year happen.

To residents for electing me to the Warwick Town Council and colleagues who elected me as Mayor for the municipal year 21-22.

A huge thanks also to the town council team who are all amazing and have offered such tremendous support.

From start to finish the past 13 months have been amazing. It has been the greatest honour to serve our wonderful town.

I have been truly humbled by the support given and passion and goodwill within our community.

Warwick is home to a host of amazing charities and businesses who do so much for the good of our town.

I would like to thank everyone who has invited me to events over the past year, each event is as special as the next.

I would also like to thank all those who have supported fundraising efforts, and a huge thanks to the large numbers of volunteers across the town who do so much.

Whilst we enjoy a truly wonderful historic setting, it is the people within the town that truly make it remarkable.

This has been shown most recently with the amazing way in which the town came together for HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations, a real high for the town which shows that after the pandemic Warwick us come back even stronger than before.

Wishing Cllr Birdi every success in this coming year, I look forward to continuing to serve and volunteer within our community.