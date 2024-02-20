Warwick Mayor to host fundraising fashion show in support of two Warwick charities
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event is due to be held in March and will be helping to raise money for both Safeline and Molly Ollys.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cllr Oliver Jacques, the Mayor of Warwick, said: “During my civic year, I am supporting the charities Safeline and Molly Ollys and I am holding a fundraising fashion show in the Ballroom at the Courthouse on Jury Street on March 19 – everyone is welcome.
“With thanks to the local businesses – NV Her, Warwick Sports and Heaphys – who are making it possible, I’m looking forward to a fabulous evening when I may even be on the catwalk myself.”
Tickets cost £10 and doors open at 7pm with the event due to start at 7.30pm. Tickets can be bought from NV Her, Heaphys, Warwick Sports and the Visitor Information Centre inside the Court House.