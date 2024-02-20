Warwick Mayor to host fundraising fashion show in support of two Warwick charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Mayor of Warwick is set to host a fundraising fashion show in support of two Warwick charities.

The event is due to be held in March and will be helping to raise money for both Safeline and Molly Ollys.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Oliver Jacques, the Mayor of Warwick, said: “During my civic year, I am supporting the charities Safeline and Molly Ollys and I am holding a fundraising fashion show in the Ballroom at the Courthouse on Jury Street on March 19 – everyone is welcome.

“With thanks to the local businesses – NV Her, Warwick Sports and Heaphys – who are making it possible, I’m looking forward to a fabulous evening when I may even be on the catwalk myself.”