The Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Oliver Jacques, attended a community coffee morning at the Court House this week.

The team at the Visitor Information Centre (VIC) inside the Court House launched the weekly coffee morning in January.

Both residents and visitors are welcome to the event at £3 per person – and The Mayor of Warwick attended on Monday (February 12).

Liz Healey, manager of the Visitor Information Centre, said: “The coffee morning will continue into the season and from April onwards the Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum in the same building will be opening up to support the coffee mornings on a Monday morning too.

"So, not only can you pop in delicious cake and coffee you can also visit the museum free of charge with a team of knowledgeable staff to guide you through it.

"Ashley Garrison-Brown, who works at the VIC on Saturdays will be setting up an HMS Warwick Exhibition.

“This will be on display from Saturday (February 17) for two weeks.

"This exhibition marks the 80th anniversary of the sinking of HMS Warwick, the destroyer that fought in the first and second world war and was finally torpedoed in 1944.

"Everybody is welcome and why not come along and see our beautiful ballroom on the first floor while you are here.”