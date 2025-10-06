Warwick Mayor's Christmas vouchers set to return - but there's a change to the criteria this year

The Mayor of Warwick’s annual Christmas voucher scheme is set to return in December – but this year there has been a change in the criteria.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to the support of the Trustees of Henry VIII Endowed Trust, the Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Jackie D’Arcy, will be able to issue Christmas vouchers to residents living in Warwick (with a CV34 postcode) who are aged 70 and above.

This year an additional criteria has been added where the residents applying for a voucher much also be receiving pension credit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D'Arcy. Photo supplied by Warwick Town Council

Vouchers can be collected from Monday December 1 until Tuesday December 23 from Warwick Visitor Information Centre, inside the Court House in Jury Street.

The vouchers will be limited to one per household and are not a statutory entitlement.

How to claim a voucher

Resident looking to claim a voucher will need to bring two different types of information with them:

1. Identification with your address and date of birth

2. Evidence of receiving pension credit when you collect your voucher such as:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pension credit award letter - DWP award notice – either electronic or paper copy

Bank or building-society statement showing a payment from DWP labelled as Pension Credit “PC” (name and date must be visible).

In December, the Visitor Information Centre will be open from 9.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday and from 10am to 4.30pm on Saturday.

The centre will be closed on Sundays.

Warwick Town Council said the details of where the vouchers can be redeemed in Warwick will be published in due course.