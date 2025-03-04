Warwick Mayor's quiz night helps raise hundreds of pounds for charities

Hundreds of pounds have been raised for Warwick-based charities thanks to the Mayor of Warwick’s quiz night.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was held in the ballroom inside the Court House on February 28.

As well as a quiz, a raffle and Irish bingo was also held, which all helped raise money for the Mayor’s chosen charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Warwick hosted a charity quiz night in the ballroom of the Court House last week. Photo supplied

Speaking about the event, Cllr David Skinner, the Mayor of Warwick, said: “What an enjoyable night we all had.

"A packed house strained their brain matter with a lot of fun too, raising an incredible £469 for the Mayor's charities – Evelyn's Gift and Safeline.

“Thank you so much to the excelling quiz master, Darren Butler, and the team from the town council for the organisation of the evening; to Phil from Ronnie's Bar for providing the bar and the champagne; Alex and Morrisons for the winners’ prizes and to everyone participating to make it a thoroughly fun night.”

A spokesperson from Evelyn’s Gift added: “We had a fun evening at the quiz night with the Mayor of Warwick and Safeline on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The quiz was held to raise money for the mayor's chosen charities - Safeline and Evelyn's Gift. Both charities also had teams taking part in the event. Photo shows the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr David Skinner with representatives from Evelyn's Gift and Safeline. Photo by Evelyn's Gift

"Thank you Darren, Mayor Dave Skinner, Warwick Town Council, and Ronnies of Warwick for bringing our community together for such an enjoyable event, whilst raising funds and awareness of the work of Safeline and Evelyn's Gift.”

Darren Butler, the quiz master at the event, said: “This is the fourth year I have held a quiz for the Mayor and his charities, and every year is a success.

"It is an honour to support the Mayor and raise money for such great local causes. I look forward to working with the new Mayor next year.”