Warwickshire village pub teams up with Kenilworth food influencer to create four special versions of their famous pies

Fat Foodie Chris Hardy with the new special-edition pies.

A village pub in Warwickshire has teamed up with a local foodie influencer to create four more unusual special editions of their famous pies in a week that celebrates the food favourite.

Running throughout British Pie Week this week, the team at The Fleur de Lys, in Lowsonford, has created four new recipes with Chris Hardy, also known as The Fat Foodie, from Kenilworth.

For this week only – or until stocks run out – diners can try new additions which includes: cheese burger pie, chicken madras pie, butter chicken pie and beef stroganoff pie.

Co-owner Emma Woodhouse said: “We’re so excited to be joining forces with The Fat Foodie UK to bring some fresh new flavours to our historic pies during British Pie Week.

Rachel Griffiths, Chris Hardy and Gemma Hughes making the pies in the Fleur de Lys kitchen.

"Chris has been spending time in our pie kitchen with our dedicated pie chefs, Rachel Griffiths and Gemma Hughes, to add The Fat Foodie flair to our Fleur De Lys pies and create something exciting and special for British Pie Week.

"Chris pitched recipe ideas, Rachel did all the research and development and then the three of them finalised the flavours together.

“With Chris’ background in burgers we of course had to create an epic cheeseburger pie to celebrate his food legacy, as well as a few new flavours that will be available on our specials menu for one week only.

"These are in addition to the 11 standard flavours you’ll normally find on our menu.

Fleur de Lys and Fat Foodie have created special-edition pies for British Pie Week.

“Every day is pie day here at the Fleur De Lys, but we love celebrating British Pie Week and everything great about this uniquely British cuisine.

“Hospitality has had a tough time over the last few years, so we’re always looking for excuses to celebrate everything that is great about pub grub and great community spaces.

"It’s a real pleasure to partner our long pie-making legacy with a dynamic, modern brand like The Fat Foodie UK and we’re so excited for you to come and try our special editions.”

Emma added: “To coincide with British Pie Week, we’re also launching our Pie Club Loyalty Card for the first time. You can pick one up at the bar on your next visit, so you can start collecting stamps to get your 10th pie for free.”

It wasn’t until the early 20th century when The Fleur de Lys first opened as a tavern, later going on to introduce the ‘pioneering’ idea of serving food and giving rise to the now famous Fleur De Lys pies.

The pub first began serving pies through the kitchen hatch during the 1950s, drawing crowds from all over the Midlands.

The inn was mainly frequented by farmers who’d come in for a pie and a pint after they’d finished harvesting.

The licensee at the time bought Emscote Mill in Warwick, from where they distributed nationwide but eventually the original pie recipe and company was sold to Pukka Pies.

Under the current landlords Emma and Nick Woodhouse, in 2018 The Lowsonford Pie Company was born and all pies are now made in the Fleur De Lys kitchen.

After spending time working as an engineer at Rolls Royce aerospace and more than 10 years working in hospitality, Chris found success with The Fat Foodie brand, going on to work with the likes of Guinness, McDonalds and KFC.

Chris said: “After falling out of love with the kitchen but still having a passion for all things food, it was only right I started channelling my love for the industry through social media.

“After moving from Birmingham to Chadwick End, the Fleur de Lys was one of the first pubs we ever visited and, from the first time I walked through their doors, I knew this pub would always have a place in my heart.

“So the fact that this week I’m collaborating with them on a menu for British Pie Week is surreal! It’s an absolute honour to work alongside such an incredible kitchen team and especially the legendary ‘Pie Ladies.’”

“A massive thank you to Rachel and Gemma for letting me in to their ‘pie factory’.”

Fleur de Lys pies have also enjoyed great success in previous years at The British Pie Awards – with the Steak and Stilton coming second in the whole country

And this week the team are waiting to hear if they have once again reigned supreme in this year’s awards after entering five of their recipes for judging, made up of a panel of more than 160 leading experts from the retail, baking and butchery sectors.

Pies are entered into 26 different classes and the winner of each class gets judged to find the pie that is crowned ‘Pie of Pies’ or Supreme Champion of the Awards.