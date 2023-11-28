Warwick micropub hosting drop-off point for charity's festive drive to help people in need this Christmas

The drive has been organised by the Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes.

A family-run micropub in Warwick is hosting a drop-off point for a charity’s ‘festive drive’ to help people in need this Christmas.

Ale Hub, which is run by the McDiarmid family, opened up in March in Chase Meadow Square.

The Ale Hub in Warwick, is doing a festive drive for a charity called practical presents, with a collection box for customers to donate. Pictured: Grace Pratt - bar manager. Photo by Mike Baker

In the run up Christmas the micropub will host a drop off for the Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes’ ‘Practical Presents Festive Drive’.

Speaking about the initiative, Connon McDiarmid, said: “It was setup to help tackle hygiene poverty by donating practical gifts like toiletries and feminine products to then be donated to schools, community centres and medical centres helping vulnerable children and young adults in our community.

"Ale Hub is a community pub and we want to help build relationships in the local area.

"We thought getting involved with the Practical Presents Festive Drive would be a great way to help people in the local community who are struggling to make ends meet this Christmas.

"People just need to bring down any unused toiletries or feminine products down to Ale Hub and pop them in the box by the bar.

"These will then be collected by the Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes to distribute to those who need them most.

"It would be great if as many people in the local community could get down and give what they can.

"They can also enjoy a beer as a reward for their charitable donation.”