There will also be quizzes and treasure hunts around the galleries.

A military museum in Warwick will be hosting Easter events featuring chocolate soldiers and WW2 re-enactments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Fusilier Museum in Jury Street will be running its Easter events from 10am till 5pm until Saturday April 15 – excluding Sunday April 9.

Local re-enactment group The Royal Warwickshire Regiment WW2 Living History Group ill be at the museum on April 15. Photo supplied

On Saturday April 15, The Royal Warwickshire Regiment WW2 Living History Group will be entertaining at the museum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be also the opportunity to dress up as a soldier from D-Day with all the kit and to learn facts from experts.

The museum is also hosting competitions with prizes – including the ‘Bobby Easter Hunt’ where chocolate eggs can be won and the ‘Great Easter Egg Art Competition’ where there is the chance to win a Bobby cuddly toy.

There will also be quizzes and treasure hunts around the galleries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Easter event will be included as part of the museum’s standard admission fees

The museum shop will also be stocking chocolate soldiers and chocolate grenades.

Chris Kirby, general manager of The Fusilier Museum Warwick said: “We have something for everybody this Easter and we look forward to welcoming families and those interested in local history and the story of the Royal Warwickshire and Fusilier regiments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We believe this new museum in the heart of Warwick is a great asset in the town for local people and tourists alike and look forward to seeing familiar faces as well as new ones over the next two weeks.”