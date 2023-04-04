Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
36 minutes ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight
1 hour ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
2 hours ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
3 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
3 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey

Warwick military museum to host Easter events - with competitions, chocolate soldiers and WW2 re-enactments

There will also be quizzes and treasure hunts around the galleries.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 11:06 BST

A military museum in Warwick will be hosting Easter events featuring chocolate soldiers and WW2 re-enactments.

Read More
Warwick Hospital staff to take on charity skydive to help transform area in A&E ...

The Fusilier Museum in Jury Street will be running its Easter events from 10am till 5pm until Saturday April 15 – excluding Sunday April 9.

Most Popular
Local re-enactment group The Royal Warwickshire Regiment WW2 Living History Group ill be at the museum on April 15. Photo suppliedLocal re-enactment group The Royal Warwickshire Regiment WW2 Living History Group ill be at the museum on April 15. Photo supplied
Local re-enactment group The Royal Warwickshire Regiment WW2 Living History Group ill be at the museum on April 15. Photo supplied

On Saturday April 15, The Royal Warwickshire Regiment WW2 Living History Group will be entertaining at the museum.

There will be also the opportunity to dress up as a soldier from D-Day with all the kit and to learn facts from experts.

The museum is also hosting competitions with prizes – including the ‘Bobby Easter Hunt’ where chocolate eggs can be won and the ‘Great Easter Egg Art Competition’ where there is the chance to win a Bobby cuddly toy.

There will also be quizzes and treasure hunts around the galleries.

Easter event will be included as part of the museum’s standard admission fees

The museum shop will also be stocking chocolate soldiers and chocolate grenades.

Chris Kirby, general manager of The Fusilier Museum Warwick said: “We have something for everybody this Easter and we look forward to welcoming families and those interested in local history and the story of the Royal Warwickshire and Fusilier regiments.

"We believe this new museum in the heart of Warwick is a great asset in the town for local people and tourists alike and look forward to seeing familiar faces as well as new ones over the next two weeks.”

For more information about the museum go to: https://www.fusiliermuseumwarwick.com/