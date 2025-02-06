Warwick military museum's hosting talk on glider pilots

The Queen's Royal Hussars Museum in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

A military museum in Warwick will be hosting a talk next week about glider pilots.

The event is part of the The Queen's Royal Hussars Museum’s series of monthly talks.

February’s talk, which will take place on Thursday February 13, is called "The Glider Pilot Regiment – Nothing is Impossible”.

The talk will be led by historian Tony Bray and will look at how the airborne forces of both parachute and glider-borne were developed in the 1940s.

A spokesperson from The Queen's Royal Hussars Museum said: “Join us for a fascinating insight into the world of glider pilots, featuring recently recorded interviews with four veterans who share what it was like to fly these massive gliders into live battlefields.

“Discover how the glider pilots honed their skills and how their role evolved from the challenging invasion of Sicily in 1943 to the successful crossing of the Rhine in 1945.”

The talk will take place at the The Queen's Royal Hussars Museum, which is in Priory Road.

Doors will open at 6.30pm with the talk due to start at 7pm.

Tickets, which cost £12 and includes refreshments, can be purchased at the Visitor Information Centre inside the Court House in Jury Street, the Lord Leycester or online.

To book a ticket online go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-glider-pilot-regiment-nothing-is-impossible-tickets-1145610344379

Tickets can also be purchased from the The Queen's Royal Hussars Museum by calling 01926 402459 or by emailing: [email protected]