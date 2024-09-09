Warwick museum and Warwickshire libraries providing free toiletry packs to those in need
As of last Friday (September 6), all Warwickshire County Council-managed libraries, along with Market Hall Museum, will be offering free ‘grab and go’ toiletry packs.
The toiletry packs will be available on a first come, first served basis, while stocks last.
Customers collecting a toiletry pack will be able to do so at their own discretion, and do not need to speak to a member of staff beforehand.
What’s in the three types of toiletry pack:
- Sanitary towels
- Key toiletry items for children – this includes toothpaste for 0 to three years and four plus years, toothbrushes for three to five years and sux plus years, shampoo and bubble bath.
- Key toiletry items for adults – this includes toothpaste, a toothbrush, deodorant, shower gel, shampoo, and soap.
Warwickshire Libraries was granted a Household Support Fund earlier this year, which is provided by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and Government, to offer a limited amount of free toiletry packs to residents who may need them.
Cllr Yousef Dahmash, portfolio holder for customer and transformation, said: “Warwickshire Libraries are warm and welcoming spaces for people of all ages and backgrounds, and this short-term offer of support will help to provide discreet access to key toiletry essentials.
“The financial pressures of not being able to afford essential items can have a negative impact on physical and mental health and well-being, and at Warwickshire Libraries help is available.”