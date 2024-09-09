Warwick museum and Warwickshire libraries providing free toiletry packs to those in need

A museum in Warwick and libraries across Warwickshire will now be providing free toiletry packs to those in need.

As of last Friday (September 6), all Warwickshire County Council-managed libraries, along with Market Hall Museum, will be offering free ‘grab and go’ toiletry packs.

The toiletry packs will be available on a first come, first served basis, while stocks last.

Customers collecting a toiletry pack will be able to do so at their own discretion, and do not need to speak to a member of staff beforehand.

What’s in the three types of toiletry pack:

Sanitary towels

Key toiletry items for children – this includes toothpaste for 0 to three years and four plus years, toothbrushes for three to five years and sux plus years, shampoo and bubble bath.

Key toiletry items for adults – this includes toothpaste, a toothbrush, deodorant, shower gel, shampoo, and soap.

Warwickshire Libraries was granted a Household Support Fund earlier this year, which is provided by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and Government, to offer a limited amount of free toiletry packs to residents who may need them.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, portfolio holder for customer and transformation, said: “Warwickshire Libraries are warm and welcoming spaces for people of all ages and backgrounds, and this short-term offer of support will help to provide discreet access to key toiletry essentials.

“The financial pressures of not being able to afford essential items can have a negative impact on physical and mental health and well-being, and at Warwickshire Libraries help is available.”

"Our staff are always around to say hello and can signpost residents to the great range of services and information available in Warwickshire offering support, including Warwickshire’s Cost of Living website”.

As the colder months approach, Warwickshire Libraries will once again be part of the county council’s Warm Welcome initiative to provide comfortable and safe environments for everyone to use.

To find out more, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/librarieswarmwelcome