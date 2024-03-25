Warwick museum launching new exhibition on life on and in Warwickshire’s waterways in time for Easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A museum in Warwick is launching a new exhibition about life on and in Warwickshire’s waterways in time for the Easter holidays.

The ground floor at the Market Hall Museum has been re-displayed and the exhibition features river monsters that lurk below the water and looks at people’s work and lives along the rivers and canals of Warwickshire from prehistoric times to now.

Photo by Warwickshire County Council

The displays explore Shakespeare’s link to the River Avon, including Royal Shakespeare Company costumes worn by Dame Judi Dench and David Tennant.

Items from the Warwickshire collections are also on display showing river wildlife and fossils from Warwickshire’s ancient riverbeds.

Sara Wear, curator of human history, said: “We hope our Tales from the Riverbank exhibition gives visitors a flavour of the history, sights and sounds of the waterways of Warwickshire.

"We have drawn from all parts of the museum and Record Office collections, as well as some amazing costumes from the Royal Shakespeare Company.”

Tales from the Riverbank also looks at the communities of those who chose to live on or by the waterways today and their unique stories.

Artist Madeleine Snowdon also presents part of her ‘Wandering the Weir’ project with participants exploring their memories and experiences of the canals through photography and printing.

A series of family and adult events are planned to run alongside the exhibition starting with a family event called Wild Rivers on April 3.

Families can explore the wildlife that call rivers their home, make a flying kingfisher, test their skills at building a beaver dam, and see up close what lives in the water.

Storyteller Pyn Stockman will also be running storytelling sessions.

The event costs £5 per child including a storytelling session, with pre-booking required at: warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice, or drop-in at £3 per child which does not include a storytelling session.

The exhibition has been sponsored by Warwick Boats and the Leam Boat Centre.

Nikki Mcgavin, Heritage and Culture Warwickshire development Officer, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Warwick Boats and The Leam Boat Centre who are headline sponsors of The Tales from the Riverbank exhibition.