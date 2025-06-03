Warwick museum rated as 'excellent' by tourism body

The Market Hall Museum in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

A museum in Warwick has been rated as ‘excellent’ by the tourism body VisitEngland.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Market Hall Museum, which is run by Warwickshire County Council’s Heritage and Culture Warwickshire service, hosted a mystery shop visit during a very busy event day during the Easter holiday period in April.

The assessment by the mystery shopper was part of the VisitEngland Quality Attraction Scheme, a national scheme that assesses museums, heritage sites and visitor attractions across England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwickshire County Council said the assessor was “hugely complimentary of the standards of service they experienced during their visit with the museum achieving an overall score of 86 per cent”.

There were also individual scores for specific areas of the museum experience including:

Staff – 86 per cent

Attraction – 90 per cent

Cleanliness – 96 per cent

Retail – 95 per cent.

A score of 60 per cent is a pass, over 80 per cent is excellent and then there are scores over 90 per cent, which are harder to achieve.

Ayub Khan, head of communities, libraries, heritage and registration, said: “We are delighted that the Visit England mystery shopper was so complimentary of their recent visit to Market Hall museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their visit coincided with a very busy Fossil Hunter event so the museum was really buzzing. This meant a really busy day for the Market Hall team, but they took it in their stride and continued to deliver an excellent customer experience which was evidenced in our final overall rating of 86 per cent.”

The Market Hall Museum is a free attraction and welcomes more than 80,000 visitors per year.

It also provides an important activity hub for the community, hosting a wide range of groups and activities including Arty Tots, Knit and Natter and an annual programme of family learning and engagement activity.