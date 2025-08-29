Warwick museum to host ‘British Blind Sport at 50’ exhibition

A museum in Warwick will be hosting an exhibition marking the 50th anniversary of British Blind Sport.

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire (HCW), British Blind Sport, and the National Paralympic Heritage Trust have teamed up for the exhibition, which will be located on part of the ground floor at Market Hall Museum in Warwick.

The exhibition, which will run from September 5 to March 14 2026, will showcase the charity’s impact and share stories of local blind and partially sighted athletes.

The Market Hall Museum in Warwick will be hosting an exhibition marking 50 years of British Blind Sport. Top left shows the Market Hall Museum (photo by Mike Baker), top right shows a female competitor playing a goalball game at the IBSA World Games 2023 (photo by British Blind Sport), bottom left shows Melanie Barratt during her Channel swim (photo by Melanie Barratt) and bottom right shows Mike Brace at the Innsbruck 1984 Paralympic Games (photo by Mike Brace).

The exhibition features a range of sportspeople, including a torchbearer from the London 2012 Paralympics, one of the first visually impaired Nordic skiers representing ParalympicsGB and the first blind woman to swim the English Channel (Melanie Barratt, who is from Leamington).

It highlights the ongoing work of the charity and includes sensory installations, film extracts, and audio descriptions via QR codes.

British Blind Sport CEO, Alaina MacGregor said: “We’re incredibly proud to launch our ‘British Blind Sport at 50’ exhibition at Market Hall Museum, Warwick, in partnership with the National Paralympic Heritage Trust.

Mike Brace at the Innsbruck 1984 Paralympic Games (photo by Mike Brace).

"This landmark moment is more than a celebration of our history – it’s a powerful tribute to the resilience and achievements of blind and partially sighted athletes across the UK.

"As we reflect on five decades of progress, this exhibition invites everyone to be part of our journey and to be inspired by the stories that continue to shape our future.”

National Paralympic Heritage Trust CEO, Vicky Hope-Walker added: “Working with British Blind Sport to record and share their heritage has been a privilege, and it has enabled us to collaborate with local blind and partially sighted people to improve access provision across all areas of our work.”

Audio descriptions of the exhibition objects have been co-created with a group of blind and partially sighted volunteers from Warwickshire Vision Support.

Melanie Barratt during her Channel swim (photo by Melanie Barratt).

To mark the start of the exhibition, an event will take place at the museum on September 13, where visitors can meet the British Blind Sport team, try out some sports and handle Paralympics objects, including torches, medals, mascots, and sports equipment.

The event is free and it will run from 10am to 1pm.

The exhibition has been created with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Esmée Fairburn Collections Fund delivered by the Museums Association.

Councillor Darren Cheshire, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture said: "We are grateful to our partners who have co-created the exhibition and provided a really meaningful experience for visitors and a chance for us to celebrate the remarkable journey blind and partially sighted athletes have taken.”