Warwick museum's Christmas gift collection returns - here's how you can get involved
The team at a museum in Warwick is appealing for donations to their annual Christmas gifts collection for Warwickshire Children’s Services.
Residents, visitors to the Market Hall Museum and Warwickshire County Council staff have all donated to the annual gift collection over the years.
Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture said: “Our Christmas gift collection makes a positive impact on the lives of the children and families the County Council is supporting across the county.
“We appreciate there are so many deserving and good causes, particularly at this time of year, and we are aware that cost of living pressures once again hang heavy this winter but we want to thank residents, council colleagues and museum visitors for their continued generosity and support of this annual appeal as we look to create a child-friendly Christmas.”
Christmas gifts can be dropped into the museum between 10am and 5pm Tuesday to Saturday.
The collection is open until December 10 and gifts must be new and unwrapped.
The council has provided the following gift ideas:
- 0-3 years old: Soft toys, dolls, teddy bears, puzzles, bath toys
- 3-5 years: Dolls and action figures, cars, tractors, lorries, story books, DVDs and CDs, arts and crafts, puzzles
- 5-9 years old: Board games, age related toys and dolls/action figures, arts and crafts, CDs and family friendly DVDs, books, puzzles, hair accessories, wordsearch, clothing
- 9-12 years old: Games and toys, arts and crafts, DVDs, books, clothing, hair accessories, gloves, scarves, hats, puzzles
- 13-18 (& up to 25) years old: Gift vouchers (Amazon), books, make-up, perfume, aftershave, toiletries (non-allergy if possible), clothing and hair accessories