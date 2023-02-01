Warwick has been named as one of the ‘least stressed’ places in England.

The research by UK residential rehab provider Abbeycarefoundation.com analysed key metrics that may contribute to the levels of stress in all local authorities in England.

The factors included were:

Warwick Town Centre. Photo by Mike Baker

~ Percentage of smokers

~ Life Satisfaction

~ Anxiety levels

~ Median weekly pay

~ Average hours worked per week

~ Percentage of physical inactivity

~ Percentage of people who have never worked from home.

These metrics were chosen due to the impacts that they have on a person’s well-being and thus levels of stress.

Each factor was given a score which was then added up to give a total score on the stress index. The lower the score the less stressed an area is.

In the top 10 ‘lest stressed’ list, Warwick came in at eighth with a ‘stress index’ of 72.7.

In the description it said: “Warwick is famous for its magnificent castle, superb specialist and independent shops and historic charm.

"Warwick maintains a high life satisfaction and low levels of anxiety reported. Residents have a high weekly median wage that can help those cope with higher costs of living.

"With only 45 per cent having never worked from home and low levels of inactivity, people who live in Warwick may have less stress due to better mental and physical health.”

The top spot in the list went to Surrey Heath in Surrey, which has a ‘stress index’ of 68.

Other places in the list included; Lichfield in Staffordshire, Dartford and Sevenoaks in Kent, Rochford in Essex, St Albans in Hertfordshire, Tandridge and Waverly in Surrey and Basingstoke and Deane in Hampshire

A spokesperson from the Abbeycarefoundation.com said: “The research shows a clear correlation of how location, job and personal health can impact mental and physical health.

"Those with higher wages and better work-life balances will often feel less stress due to having more free time to spend with friends and family, and the ability to also engage in hobbies that they enjoy and find pleasure in outside of their career.

“If you are experiencing increased stress, there are resources and people that can help.