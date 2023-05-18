She will be taking on the climb later this year.

A nurse from Warwick who is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in September is three-quarters of the way to reaching her fundraising target of £4,000 for the air ambulance service that helped her brother.

Sarah Macmurdie, 49, is taking on the challenge to support the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) which came to the aid of her brother Dan Ranson, 46, when he fell through a garage roof in Darlington last year.

Sarah Macmurdie in her GNAAS t-shirt. Photo supplied

Dan was working as a roofer on 19 October 2022 when the fall took place, and he unfortunately sustained a double compound break to his tibia and a collapsed lung.

GNAAS arrived on scene in five minutes after being activated, and their doctor and paramedic team assessed and treated Dan’s injuries before airlifting him to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

Sarah is now climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in September to raise money and awareness of GNAAS.

She aims to raise £4,000 and has already held several fundraisers to reach her target including a charity meal and raffle at her local pub, a cake sale, and a 90-minute spin at her local gym.

So far, Sarah has raised more than £3,000, meaning she is three-quarters of the way to reaching her fundraising target.

She said: “As a specialist palliative nurse working in the NHS I am aware of the great work all air ambulances do in the country and I’ve always been quite inspired by them.

“By raising money for GNAAS, I hope to make a difference in people’s lives, as you never know when you might need their services.”