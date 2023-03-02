Here’s some photos from the children’s races

The community in Warwick gathered this week to cheer on the annual pancake races.

On February 28, the Market Place was full with children and local people competing in the races organised by the Rotary Club of Warwick.

More than 100 children, as well as parents, residents and passers-by watched the races in the town centre, which took place a week later due to half term.

Children from seven primary schools then took part in the races.

Rotarian Alan Bailey set off the first of 26 teams and the children raced up and down the square flipping pancakes as they went.

Pupils from Year 2 from Emscote Primary School won two of the heats and went on to win the match.

In the Year 6 races, Aylesford Primary School pupils won the trophy.

To see photos of the winners and the adult’s races click here

