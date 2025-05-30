Warwick park praised for being 'ideal location' for town's annual food festival

The organisers of the Warwick Food Festival have praised its park location after another successful year.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday May 25, the popular festival returned to St Nicholas Park, which saw vendors and visitors attend from across the region.

Jamie Walker, of CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said: "Despite a very wet and windy setup, the sun eventually came out – and so did the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual event returned to the town on May 25. Photo by CJ's Events Warwickshire

"The event was a great success, with many traders selling out, highlighting just how popular some of the stalls were.

"We believe St Nicholas Park is the ideal location for an event of this scale, attracting thousands of visitors throughout the day.

"It’s a fantastic setting where people can bring their own blankets and chairs, relax, and enjoy the live entertainment and vibrant atmosphere. We look forward to returning in 2026.”

Last year the event was moved to the park after it outgrew the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie added: “We relocated Warwick Food Festival to St Nicholas Park last year to better accommodate the growing number of visitors. While we’ve always enjoyed hosting events in the town centre, the festival had simply outgrown the space.

"Large-scale events in the town centre can also cause significant disruption – from extended road closures and reduced parking to limited access for residents and businesses.

"By moving the festival to an alternative venue like St Nicholas Park, we help minimise these impacts while also enhancing the visitor experience.

"The park offers a more relaxed, festival-style atmosphere, with plenty of green space for people to bring picnic blankets and chairs — something that just wasn’t possible in the more compact areas of the town centre.”