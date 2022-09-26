Warwick powerlifting athlete Karenjeet Kaur Bains wins sports personality award

Warwick athlete Karenjeet Kaur Bains, the first female Sikh powerlifter to represent Team GB, has won a national award. Photo supplied by Tony Gill (Media House)

Warwick athlete Karenjeet Kaur Bains, the first female Sikh powerlifter to represent Team GB, has won a national award.

She was named as the winner of the Sports Personality of the Year award in the Asian Achievers Awards, which took place on September 23.

Earlier this month, The Courier and Weekly News ran a story about Karenjeet being shortlisted alongside three other people in the category.

Karenjeet was crowned Commonwealth women’s junior under-63kg champion in St Johns, Canada in 2019 and first represented her country aged 19 at the Commonwealth Games in Vancouver in 2015, breaking two British records and placing fifth against athletes four years her senior.

The evening was hosted by actor, Nitin Ganatra OBE, and entrepreneur, philanthropist and documentary filmmaker, Deana Uppal, and a guest list of celebrities, public figures, VIP’s and dignitaries including Love Island contestant, Priya Gopaldas; TOWIE stars, Dani Imbert and Junaid Ahmed; Premier League presenter, Manish Bhasin, former Miss England, Hammasa Kohistani and lead researcher for the Covid-19 vaccine, Maheshi Ramasamy, of the Oxford Vaccine Group.

This was the 20th year of the Asian Achievers Awards. which is recognised as the most prestigious and longstanding celebration of the leading figures of the UK’s South Asian community and their achievements, initiated by public nominations.

Across ten categories, the awards received more than 500 nominations, from which the judges shortlisted four per category, evenly divided between male and female candidates.