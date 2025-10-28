Warwick pre-school awarded a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating
The Old Station Nursery Warwick Pre-School, which is based within Heathcote Primary School in Vickers Way, was inspected during August – with the report of the rating being published in September.
The pre-school provides full-time and part-time care for children aged from two-and-a-half years old up to school age.
Ofsted accessed the nursery on four areas: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.
It was found to be ‘Good’ across all areas – securing the overall ‘Good’ rating.
Inspectors highlighted strong relationships between staff and children, saying, “Staff skilfully extend children’s learning through well-timed questions, ideas, and resources that build language, confidence, and thinking skills.”
The report also praised how “Children are highly engaged in their play, approach activities with confidence, and show motivation to explore and try new challenges.”
When flagging up areas to improve the report highlighted two key areas:
- Refine the curriculum so that it builds on what children already know and need to learn next
- Provide consistent, detailed information to parents about their child's learning and progress to further support learning at home.
Commenting on the Ofsted result, nursery manager Shannon Hogan said: “I am so proud of our team for their hard work and commitment.
"Every day, they go above and beyond to give our children the very best start in life.
"This ‘Good’ grading reflects the dedication and passion the whole pre-school community shows.”
To view the report go to: https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/EY552418