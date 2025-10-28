'We are so proud of how Leamington and Warwick supported our pink campaign' says Cancer Research charity

The team behind a charity fundraising campaign has praised the communities in Leamington and Warwick for their support and help raising thousands of pounds.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, the Leamington Spa and Warwick Cancer Research UK committee decided to join the ‘Turn the Town Pink’ campaign, which ran from October 11 to 19.

More than 100 businesses and community groups took part – including 30 in Warwick and more than 75 in Leamington – who decorated windows, put on customer promotions and hosted fundraising games.

The team behind a charity fundraising campaign has praised the communities in Leamington and Warwick for their support and help raising thousands of pounds. Top left photo by Richard Earp Photos supplied Royal Leamington Spa and Warwick Cancer Research UK local volunteer committee

The events and stalls

The committee also organised several events and pop-ups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deborah Barleggs, who is a member of the committee, said: "We had a charity stall at the Warwick Saturday market on October 11, and another at The Royal Priors in Leamington from October 11 to 19 and donations, our prize draw and purchases of merchandise raised over £2,700.

“The Priors turned pink for the week with metres of homemade bunting and an art installation from Creative Studio by Ana.

The Turn the Town Pink stall inside the Royal Priors Shopping Centre. Photo by Richard Earp

"Jaykay Dancers entertained us on October 11 and Vox Populi Choir on October 18. So, the centre looked and sounded glorious.

“The Pink Whisper Speakeasy evening on October 16, held in an underground bar below The Terrace Bar and Restaurant, was a fundraising highlight of the week – generating over £2,300 for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Feedback has been so good about this premium evening with requests for us to host another before too long.

“The Spa Centre kindly gave us the opportunity to collect charity donations after the ‘Oh What a Night’ performance on October 17.

Businesses in the towns also joined in. Photo supplied by Royal Leamington Spa and Warwick Cancer Research UK local volunteer committee

“The performers joined our volunteers and in just 20 minutes raised £720 from the generous theatre goers.

“We had successful supper clubs at Five Rivers and Hart & Co restaurants, a bake sale at Nuffield Hospital and a craft fair in the Royal Priors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of which added to our fundraising for Cancer Research UK.”

The initiative was also eye-opening for members of the committee.

The Royal Priors turned pink for the week with metres of homemade bunting. Photo by Richard Earp

Deborah said: “There were many people who took the time to visit our fundraising stands and share some loose change or tap on the card machine to donate.

“They stopped to tell us their stories of cancer.

"Sometimes it was a mum or dad with young children who were attracted to the charity pin badges and flowers; other times a student wanting to celebrate the life of a parent and at other times we talked to people currently receiving cancer treatment or those grateful for being in remission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It really opened our eyes to the altruism in our community and how it is found across all age groups.”

The money raised

The committee aimed to raise £5,000 during the initiative and they have so far raised more than double their target – with funds still coming in.

Members of the committee, Deborah, Liz, Ann and Jazz. Photo supplied by Royal Leamington Spa and Warwick Cancer Research UK local volunteer committee

Deborah said: “The donations are still coming in so we don’t yet know the final amount, but it is in excess of £13,000.

“We raised over double what we had hoped.

"We are so proud of how the communities of Leamington and Warwick supported our idea and made it real.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And thanks to members of the public who bought prize draw tickets, merchandise, made donations or attended events and to such generous retailers and businesses, we now have the rewarding experience of sending £13,000 (or more) to Cancer Research UK.

"The slogan ‘together we are beating cancer’ really rings true.”

Plans for next year

The success of this year’s initiative has now paved the way for it’s return next year, with the committee receiving positive feedback from business and groups.

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive”, said Deborah. “People have enjoyed the chance to do something different, to have fun whilst raising funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It brought the community together and people are already planning how they will take part next year.

“The shop windows and premises look fabulously pink.

"Business owners were so creative in how they dressed the spaces and embraced the fundraising for life saving research with raffles and lucky dips, guessing games and auctions, customer promotions and pink products.

“Many retailers told us they had meaningful conversations with their customers, triggered by the visual campaign, about health, hope and survivorship, loss and grief. For some it increased footfall and consumer spending.

“We’ve got so many photographs for the history books thanks to Leamington Spa Photographic Society volunteers. Next year we will be setting a competition for the best dressed window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are planning to Turn the Town Pink in aid of Cancer Research UK again in 2026.

“We will take a few months off to recharge and then start planning for an even bigger campaign next year.

“In year two we would like to involve schools, colleges, more community groups and businesses.”

Getting involved

With the committee looking to run the initiative again next year, Deborah is keen to invite the community to get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “This campaign was put together by a small team who are part of Royal Leamington Spa and Warwick Cancer Research UK local volunteer committee.

“We organise many fundraising events during the year including suppers, quiz nights, fashion shows, afternoon teas, and golf days.

“We are always seeking new volunteers to help us whether it be to join our committee or volunteer time for a couple of hours for a bucket collection.

“It would be good to hear from anyone who would like to get involved, and make a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If anyone would like to volunteer or get involved with next year’s initiative they should email: [email protected]

Donations to this year’s initiative can still be made by going to: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/team/townthetownpink2025