Warwick clothing shop calls on community to give their old prom dresses a 'second dance'

Hannah Teale, founder of Diffuse Retail. Photo supplied

A clothing shop in Warwick is calling on the community to check their wardrobes for forgotten prom dresses and give them the chance to shine again.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diffuse Retail in Smith Street, has issued the call for ‘The Second Dance’ – a new pre-loved prom initiative taking place during February half term in 2026.

The event will showcase up to 100 pre-loved prom dresses, each styled, prepared, and displayed in-store, giving local teenagers a “more sustainable and affordable way” to shop for their prom outfits next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A clothing shop in Warwick is calling on the community to check their wardrobes for forgotten prom dresses and give them the chance to shine again. Photo supplied

Founder Hannah Teale said: “Prom is such a special milestone, but it also creates a wave of single-use fashion each year.

"Many beautiful dresses are worn once, then sit at the back of wardrobes or end up on resale sites for a fraction of their value.

“The Second Dance is about changing that; giving those dresses a new story, supporting local families, and helping make prom fashion more circular. It’s the perfect time to get involved while everyone’s home for half term and sorting through wardrobes.”

Anyone wishing to take part can register via Diffuse Retail’s website and submit a short enquiry about their dress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once accepted, participants pay a £20 entry fee (£15 early bird before Christmas), and Diffuse Retail will handle the rest - from prepping and styling to showcasing it at the event.

Sellers set their own prices, and if a dress sells, the full amount (minus VAT) is transferred directly to them.

Even if a dress doesn’t sell, each participant receives £20 store credit towards a future rental, and can either collect their dress or opt for Diffuse Retail to donate it to charity.

“We’re seeing more and more young people interested in renting or shopping pre-loved,” added Hannah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a way to make sustainability exciting and accessible — showing that being eco- conscious doesn’t mean missing out on the fun or glamour.”

The call-out comes as the Warwick boutique continues to champion circular fashion on the high street, offering customers the choice to rent, buy, or shop pre-loved through its unique retail model.

To register a dress for The Second Dance or learn more about the event go to: www.diffuseretail.co.uk/the-second-dance