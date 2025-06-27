Warwick primary school gets ready to celebrate its 140-year anniversary

Westgate Primary School in Warwick. Photo supplied

A primary school in Warwick will be marking its 140th anniversary in July.

Westgate Primary School, which is in Bowling Green Street, will be holding an ‘Anniversary Celebration Service’ at St Mary’s Church in Warwick, on Tuesday July 8.

The event will from 9.30am and 10am and will involve a sharing of the history of Westgate Primary School, poem readings, reflections from the Year 6 pupils about what Westgate has meant to them in their seven years at the school, as well as singing.

Members from the school community will also be placing items in a time capsule, which is set to be opened in 2034.

The school said it is going to capture ideas from the school community as they finish the sentence ‘In 10 years’ time, I hope Westgate…’

At the service, the school will also be announcing the winner of its flag design competition and revealing that their design has been made into an actual flag, which they will be able to see flying from the top of St Mary’s Church’s iconic tower.

The team at school said that they hope past pupils, past staff members and local supporters of Westgate Primary School will be able to attend the event to help mark the 140th anniversary.

As well as the service at the church, the school is also planning to host a garden party at Hill Close Gardens in Bread and Meat Close later that same week.

This will follow two days of Victorian workshops delivered by Warwickshire Heritage Learning at the school.