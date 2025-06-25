Family-friendly LEGO events in Warwick this summer - and adults can also put their skills to the test

AI rendered image of the Lord Leycester in a LEGO form. Photo supplied

An array of themed activities featuring LEGO bricks will be on offer for families this summer at Warwick’s historic Lord Leycester.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free events include workshops, self-guided activities, challenges and LEGO model displays – including a replica of the Lord Leycester itself.

The sessions are being run by The BRICK People and will take place every Thursday during the summer holidays, with various time slots on offer and they will be free with a general admission ticket to the Lord Leycester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BRICK People’s LEGO Brick events consist of various LEGO build tables providing tools for families to play and interact together away from screens for an hour, as well as self-guided activities including mosaic building and random brick building, along with tables featuring monitored build challenges by The BRICK People staff for the children and adults in attendance, such as a the Timed Tower and speed build model building challenge, where names of the challengers are written on a leaderboard for the day.

There is also a selection of official and unofficial LEGO creations by The BRICK People.

Workshops and activities include:

Open building – with a selection of random bricks and 2x4 bricks in their thousands, children and adults can add their master builds to the display area.

Speed build challenges – children and adults alike can try the speed build challenges including the “Timed Tower” challenge and model speed build challenge

Mosaics – create a mosaic using LEGO DOTS and add your design to the mosaic display.

Raceway – build a vehicle to race down the track made with LEGO bricks and make it to the bottom

Young builders – some LEGO DUPLO bricks to keep the youngest builders occupied

Build help – there will be professional ‘Master Builders’ on hand throughout the day to assist with any challenges the event attendees may be facing with their builds.

Model displays – The BRICK People bring along a selection of official models and MOCS (My Own Creations) to their events to show.

Anagram trail – where families can hunt for five LEGO built letters placed around the Lord Leycester site.

Jodie McCarthy, volunteer and activities co-ordinator at the Lord Leycester, said: “We’re delighted to welcome The BRICK People to the Lord Leycester for this range of activities, which we’re sure will be a hit with families of all ages.

“These free activities add to what is already a great family day out at the Lord Leycester, with the opportunity to explore some of the best preserved Medieval buildings in Europe, packed with history, and all sorts of other activities, including guided costume tours, trails and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Add to that our stunning gardens and the chance for refreshments in the cafe and it’s a must- do day trip for the summer holidays.”

The Lord Leycester, a collection of Grade I listed buildings built in the late 1300s, but remains a historic home for veterans to this day, with its Brethren welcoming people and carrying out dedicated tours of the site.

In recent years the site underwent a £5million transformation funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, thanks to National Lottery players and in partnership with other national and local community donors.

Other activities in the coming months include family drop-in activities such as the Lord Leycester Bear Trail and the Lord Leycester Fairy Trail in the Master’s Garden.

There will also be free family tours every Tuesday to Sunday at 2pm over the school holidays, where costumed characters lead visitors on an interactive journey through the Lord Leycester, discovering the story of medieval guildsmen, Tudor nobility and the Master and Brethren of the historic site.

For more information and to buy tickets, go to: https://www.lordleycester.com/