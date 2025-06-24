'Guy of Warwick Day' celebrating the town's legendary set to return this weekend

Members of The Guy of Warwick Society at Guy's Cliffe House in preparation for ‘Guy of Warwick Day’. Photo supplied

A day celebrating Warwick’s legendary hero Guy of Warwick is set to return this weekend.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Guy of Warwick Society will be hosting ‘Guy of Warwick Day 2025’ on Sunday (June 29), which will be a family-friendly event held once again at the historic setting of Guys Cliffe House.

This year’s event, which will run from 10.30am to 5pm, offers visitors the opportunity to explore the unique site through “Guyded Tours” of the house ruins, the Chapel of St Mary Magdalene (home to the stone statue of Guy), and Guy’s Cave – said to be the last refuge and possible burial place of the forgotten champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A full day of entertainment and activities are set to take place including:

Performances by The Slaughterhouse Players, sharing comic tales of Guy’s epic deeds

Medieval-themed games for kids, such as ‘Hunt the Dragon’s Egg’ and ‘Splat the Dragon’

An exhibition and Audio-Visual show exploring the legend of Guy.

There will also be a barbeque, refreshments, and a licensed bar.

This year, proceeds will support the work of the volunteer group, ‘Bring Back Guys Cliffe’ and educational initiatives led by the Guy of Warwick Society, including new interpretive displays and preservation projects connected to the Guys Cliffe site.

Advanced tickets are available to buy for 'Guy of Warwick Day' and the organisers are advising anyone wishing to attend should buy their tickets ahead of schedule as due to the site capacity, limited admission will be available on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost £5 per adult and children under 16 can enter for free if they are accompanied. Parking costs £2 per vehicle, and can also be pre-booked.

To buy tickets go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/guy-of-warwick-day-2025-tickets-1396212973589 or go to Torry’s Hardware in West Street in Warwick.

Guy of Warwick

Guy is a legendary English hero of romance popular in England and France from the 13th to 17th centuries.

The story of Sir Guy is considered by scholars to be part of the Matter of England – a set of texts of medieval literature

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The legend of Guy of Warwick, once as widely known as those of King Arthur and Robin Hood, has faded from public memory.

The Guy of Warwick Society was formed to rekindle interest in the national myth and its connection to Warwick.

The society works to promote awareness, research, and education around the sites and stories linked to this tale.

For more information about The Guy of Warwick Society go to: https://www.thegows.co.uk/