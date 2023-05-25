Warwick primary school gets visit from RAF Sergeant who marched at Coronation of King Charles III

He also taught some of the pupils and teachers how to march.

A primary school in Warwick recently had a visit from an RAF Sergeant who took part in the marching at the Coronation of King Charles III.

Sergeant Sean Pellington, who is based at MOD Stafford, recently visited Emscote Infant School, where he spoke to the different year groups and answered children’s questions about his uniform, medals and the various countries he has served in.

Sergeant Sean Pellington with his sons, Finley (6) and George (5) who both attend Emscote Infant School. Photo supplied

He also explained that it took him three hours to polish his boots and medals before his visit.

He also told the children about marching in front of the state coach at the recent Coronation of King Charles III and rehearsing in London in the early hours of the morning.

Sergeant Pellington then worked with Year 1 children on the school playground, teaching them how to march, salute and stand to attention.