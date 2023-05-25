Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos

Warwick primary school gets visit from RAF Sergeant who marched at Coronation of King Charles III

He also taught some of the pupils and teachers how to march.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 25th May 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 14:02 BST

A primary school in Warwick recently had a visit from an RAF Sergeant who took part in the marching at the Coronation of King Charles III.

Read More
Property focus: six-bedroom Victorian town house in Kenilworth has a cinema room

Sergeant Sean Pellington, who is based at MOD Stafford, recently visited Emscote Infant School, where he spoke to the different year groups and answered children’s questions about his uniform, medals and the various countries he has served in.

Sergeant Sean Pellington with his sons, Finley (6) and George (5) who both attend Emscote Infant School. Photo suppliedSergeant Sean Pellington with his sons, Finley (6) and George (5) who both attend Emscote Infant School. Photo supplied
Sergeant Sean Pellington with his sons, Finley (6) and George (5) who both attend Emscote Infant School. Photo supplied
Most Popular

He also explained that it took him three hours to polish his boots and medals before his visit.

He also told the children about marching in front of the state coach at the recent Coronation of King Charles III and rehearsing in London in the early hours of the morning.

Sergeant Pellington then worked with Year 1 children on the school playground, teaching them how to march, salute and stand to attention.

Both teachers and children marched in unison, following his commands.

Related topics:Charles IIICoronationLondon