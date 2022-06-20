Warwick primary school presented sunflower to 'spread a little happiness'

President Elect of Warwick Rotary Keith Talbot presenting headmaster of Westgate Primary School Matthew Watson with a sunflower. Photo supplied

A recent assembly at Westgate Primary School saw children recognised for achievements - including one Rotary Star and during the assembly President Elect of Warwick Rotary Keith Talbot also presented headmaster Matthew Watson with a sunflower.

Rotarian Margaret Morley said: “Schools nurture our young people and help them to grow, we hope the plants we present to them represents this.

"Sunflowers just radiate sunshine and hope for the future.”

The children were also given sunflower seeds to be planted in their Peace Garden.

Matthew Watson, Headteacher at Westgate Primary School, said: “Your gift was greatly appreciated and has brightened the approach to our school already.

"Three staff who join us to prepare meals all came and said what a lovely addition it had been, without knowing the story.

"I think they call that ‘instant impact’.