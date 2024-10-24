Warwick primary school’s work in tackling global poverty recognised with award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A primary school in Warwick has received an award for its work towards tackling global poverty.

All Saints’ Church of England Junior School recently achieved the Gold Award status in Christian Aid’s Global Neighbours scheme, in recognition of its initiatives to encourage children to think of others throughout the world.

The primary school is the fifth school in the country to achieve the Gold award.

All Saints’ Church of England Junior School pupils, foundation governors, and Mrs Garrett, global citizens leader and Sandra Sutherland, headteacher). Photo supplied

The Global Neighbours scheme aims to increase school pupils’ understanding of the causes of poverty and injustice.

It also aims to promote critical thinking, knowledge and understanding about why and how Christians, other faiths and those of no faith, want to tackle poverty.

Sandra Sutherland, headteacher, said: “We are thrilled to be recognised for the work we have done as a whole school community to raise awareness of the extreme inequalities across our globe and perhaps more importantly, the steps we can take to address these.

"The children gain an understanding of injustice in our world through regular learning about global issues, including the Global Development Goals.

"Pupils have been learning about examples of people who faced adversity and overcame this to be courageous advocates for change.

"These stories have challenged the whole school community to think about how each of us can make a difference in our local community and globally.

"Our world is increasingly connected and our hope is for our children to grow as responsible global citizens who care about issues such as the environment and access to healthcare.

"The children have especially enjoyed the ongoing link we have with a school in Sierra Leone which informs our curriculum, assemblies and ongoing campaign work.”