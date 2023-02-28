Warwick printing boss calls for other businesses to clean up their act after securing eco hallmark

The company was established in February 2020.

A Warwick printing company which generates more than 50 tonnes of paper a year, has been awarded an accreditation in a move the owner claims is the ‘ethical responsibility of businesses.’

Steve Boyle, who runs Bunji Printing on the Heathcote Industrial Estate, is now calling for other firms to apply for the Forestry Stewardship Certification.

Steve Boyle holding the FSC certificate and his Bunji team. Photo supplied

He said: “Businesses have a social responsibility to try and clean up their act. More and more this is a mantra we need to live by, especially as there is increasing demand from the customer.

"Everybody has got to do what is within their powers as a business or individual, and as a printer I’m acutely aware our impact can be greater than most.”