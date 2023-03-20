The Warwick Probus Club No 1 has elected its new chairman.
Following its AGM on March 15 at the Old Fourpenny Shop Hotel in Crompton Street in Warwick, the club elected Andrew Cooper for a term of office.
Andrew was congratulated by his fellow members, including former Chairman Andy Syson.
Probus is an organisation of clubs where retired and semi-retired businessmen can meet up monthly for socialising and to listen to a guest speaker.
The origins of Warwick Probus Club No 1 go back to 1969, when a group of local government officers began lunchtime meetings. When others joined, it formally became a Probus Club.
The club meets on the third Wednesday of the month and along side meetings, members are involved in activities such as; theatre visits, factory and historic visits, walking and cycling.
For more information go to www.warwickprobus1.org.uk or contact the Club Secretary on: 01926 338608.