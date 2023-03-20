Register
Warwick Probus Club No 1 elects its new chairman for the year

Warwick has two Probus clubs – the other being Warwick Probus Club No 2.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:13 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 10:13 GMT

The Warwick Probus Club No 1 has elected its new chairman.

Following its AGM on March 15 at the Old Fourpenny Shop Hotel in Crompton Street in Warwick, the club elected Andrew Cooper for a term of office.

The new chairman Andrew Cooper (left) with former chairman Andy Syson outside The Old Fourpenny Shop Hotel in Crompton Street in Warwick. Photo supplied
Andrew was congratulated by his fellow members, including former Chairman Andy Syson.

Probus is an organisation of clubs where retired and semi-retired businessmen can meet up monthly for socialising and to listen to a guest speaker.

The origins of Warwick Probus Club No 1 go back to 1969, when a group of local government officers began lunchtime meetings. When others joined, it formally became a Probus Club.

The club meets on the third Wednesday of the month and along side meetings, members are involved in activities such as; theatre visits, factory and historic visits, walking and cycling.

For more information go to www.warwickprobus1.org.uk or contact the Club Secretary on: 01926 338608.

