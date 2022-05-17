Warwick pupil performs for the Queen and Tom Cruise at event that officially launched The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Fourteen-year-old Isabella Beecroft-Luckett performed in front of The Queen last week, in an event that officially launched The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations. Photo supplied by Kings High School

Isabella Beecroft-Luckett, from Whatcote, took part in the event ‘A Gallop Through History’, in front of a huge TV audience.

The event ran across four nights during the Royal Windsor Horse Show, and Isabella took part in each show, after a day spent competing for England in the Daks Pony Club Home International Mounted Games Championship.

The Queen appeared for Sunday’s final performance, which was broadcast on ITV – the first televised event marking the Jubilee.

Isabella training with Pepper. Photo by Sammie Palmer Photography

The night was hosted by Tom Cruise, Dame Helen Mirren, Adjoa Andoh, Omid Djalili, and Alan Titchmarsh.

The show featured 1,300 performers and 500 horses, and there were equestrian displays from The Household Cavalry, France, Oman and Azerbaijan.

Isabella, a pupil at King’s High School, was representing young riders from the home nations – Wales, England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland – and the Pony Club, whose national headquarters are based at Lowlands Equestrian Centre, which is in Shrewley.

The Mounted Games Championship, always a highlight of Royal Windsor, was hotly contested.

Isabella’s mother, international showjumper, Claire Beecroft said: “Team England got off to a great start, winning the first session.

"Unfortunately, one rider fell off and had to retire, which meant the team had to compete one man (girl!) down. It definitely taught all the young riders team work and resilience.”

Teams of four, from England, Wales Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland, competed each day in a series of races – bending, flag races, sack races – that showcased the skill and athleticism of the young riders and their ponies.

In the final, Wales just held their lead over England, who finished runners-up.

Isabella said: “It was an amazing experience, and riding in the Queen’s pageant every night was a real honour.

The King’s High Pupil fitted training and preparation with her Games pony, Pepper around school work.

King’s High’s equine co-ordinator, Sam Hadley said: “We are so thrilled for Isabella.