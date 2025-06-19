Warwick pupils get surprise visit after VE Day flag competition win

Pupils at a primary school in Warwick were recently given a surprise visit after winning a flag competition in May.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On June 16, the children at Emscote Infant School were visited by a knight and a princess from Warwick Castle – as well as a sweet treat or two!

Warwick Castle provided the visitors to the school as part of a prize after Emscote won first place in the town centre VE Day flag competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A knight and princess from Warwick Castle visited the children at Emscote Infant School alongside an ice cream van. Pupils left to right: Alice, Betsy and Uygar. Photo supplied

The children also had a pizza party and a visit from an ice cream van following their feedback about things they would like to have.

Laura Nicol, head of school said: "The children were delighted with our surprise visitors and we are grateful to Warwick Castle for arranging this.

"At Emscote we strive to listen to the voice of our pupils and so when they said they would like a visit from an ice cream van we knew we had to make it happen.

"Thank you to the parents and carers for their contributions."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adhav Navinan with the Mayor of Warwick 2024-25, Cllr David Skinner. Photo by Emscote Infant School

The competition was hosted by Warwick Town Council, who invited pupils from schools in the town to design a flag based on the theme, ‘A celebration of Peace and Love’.

The aim of the project was not only to contribute to the nation’s marking of the 80th anniversary of VE and VJ Day, but to connect schools and young people with the town centre through their own artwork.

Emscote Infant School was declared the winner for submitting a design that most linked to the theme and the winning flag was designed by pupil Adhav Navinan.

The flags were put on display in High Street.