Warwick pupils get surprise visit after VE Day flag competition win
On June 16, the children at Emscote Infant School were visited by a knight and a princess from Warwick Castle – as well as a sweet treat or two!
Warwick Castle provided the visitors to the school as part of a prize after Emscote won first place in the town centre VE Day flag competition.
The children also had a pizza party and a visit from an ice cream van following their feedback about things they would like to have.
Laura Nicol, head of school said: "The children were delighted with our surprise visitors and we are grateful to Warwick Castle for arranging this.
"At Emscote we strive to listen to the voice of our pupils and so when they said they would like a visit from an ice cream van we knew we had to make it happen.
"Thank you to the parents and carers for their contributions."
The competition was hosted by Warwick Town Council, who invited pupils from schools in the town to design a flag based on the theme, ‘A celebration of Peace and Love’.
The aim of the project was not only to contribute to the nation’s marking of the 80th anniversary of VE and VJ Day, but to connect schools and young people with the town centre through their own artwork.
Emscote Infant School was declared the winner for submitting a design that most linked to the theme and the winning flag was designed by pupil Adhav Navinan.
The flags were put on display in High Street.