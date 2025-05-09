Warwick pupils' VE Day flags displayed in town centre as part of 80th anniversary celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A series of special flags designed by school children in Warwick have been displayed in the town this week as part of the town’s VE Day celebrations.

Warwick Town Council invited pupils from schools in the town to design a flag based on the theme, ‘A celebration of Peace and Love’.

The aim of the project was not only to contribute to the nation’s marking of the 80th anniversary of VE and VJ Day, but to connect schools and young people with the town centre through their own artwork.

A series of special flags designed by Warwick school children have been hung this week as part of the town’s VE Day celebrations. Left two photos show the flags (photos by Warwick Town Council) and right shows Adhav Navinan from Emscote Infant School who designed the overall winning flag, with the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr David Skinner (photo by Emscote Infant School).

Youngsters were given free reign to design their own flags, with nine selected from the entrants to adorn Warwick streets and contribute to ongoing efforts to make the town centre appealing to people who live, work, and visit.

Schools that took part included: Coten End Primary, Emscote Infant School, Warwick Preparatory School, Warwick Junior School, King’s High Warwick, Newburgh Primary School, Evergreen School, as well as the Warwick Youth Council.

Winning pupils and their families were invited to The Court House to meet the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr David Skinner and to celebrate their artwork ahead of the flags being unveiled around the town, with Emscote Infant School being declared the winner for submitting a design that most linked to the theme.

The winning flag from the school was designed by pupil Adhav Navinan.

The pupil's flags. Photo by Warwick Town Council

Warwick town centre manager Kelly Scott said: “As we recently revealed in our Vision Plan for Warwick, we’re always looking for ways to make our town centre more appealing than ever to people who live, work and visit, as well as engaging with our local community and young people.

“This project wasn’t just about creating something that’s visually appealing in the town centre, but about connecting schools and young people with the town centre through their own artwork, so they can be proud of Warwick town centre.

“We’re delighted with the contributions we’ve received and would encourage everyone to look up as they’re out and about in the coming weeks, so they can see the great designs that have been created by our very own Warwick school children.”

Laura Nicol, Head of School at Emscote Infant School, added: “We are delighted that Adhav’s flag was selected as the winning design in the Warwick Town Centre Community Flag Project, representing Emscote Infant School.

Adhav Navinan with the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr David Skinner. Photo by Emscote Infant School

“All of the children created a flag, our school council selected the one that they felt best represented the theme of peace, commemorating 80 years since VE day.

"Adhav was thrilled to meet the Mayor and receive the trophy on behalf of the school.”

As well as holding the design competition, the members of the community and many dignitaries gathered in Market Place on the Thursday morning (May 8).

The Town Crier, Michael Reddy, then took to the roof of the Market Hall Museum to read the VE Day Proclamation to the crowds below.

The unveiling of the flags comes hot on the heels of the official launch of Warwick Town Council’s Vision Plan for Warwick, which not only sets out a vision for ways to improve Warwick, but also offers an action plan that aims to improve the town for the future.

