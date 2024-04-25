Warwick Racecourse is bringing back Ladies Night - featuring horse racing, entertainment and ‘style awards’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwick Racecourse is set to bring back its Ladies Night next month featuring horse racing, entertainment and ‘style awards’.

The event will be taking place on Saturday, May 11.

Vicky Hunt, marketing executive at Warwick Racecourse, said: “This year, we are delighted to welcome The Valley as our headline sponsor of Ladies Night.

"The Valley, renowned for its extensive shopping offerings, garden center, and dining options, is a perfect fit for our event.”

The event will feature the House of Cavani Style Awards, which will honour the best dressed lady, best dressed man, and best dressed couple.

Also on the night there will be live music from roaming bands and local legend Thom Kirkpatrick as well as cocktail making classes, free glitter decals and gin tasting.