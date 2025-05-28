Warwick railway station car park to close again so a new lift shaft can be craned into position

A pre-made lift shaft will be lifted into position at Warwick station next weekend as part of the ongoing work to make the station more accessible.

The steel structure, which was manufactured off-site and delivered to the station last month, will be craned into position overnight on Saturday June 7 while the railway is closed and after the last train has passed through.

The lift shaft will be lifted over the tracks and lowered into place using a 450 tonne crane.

Network Rail and Chiltern Railways are advising passengers that during the manoeuvre, for safety reasons, the car park will temporarily be closed all of Saturday June 7 and until midday on Sunday June 8.

There will be no pick-up or drop-off access after 5pm on Saturday (June 7) until midday on Sunday (June 8). Pedestrian access to platforms will not be affected.

Key members from the project team will hold a drop-in session for passengers and local people on Thursday May 29 from 5pm to 6pm to answer any questions about the work.

Joe Flynn, scheme project manager for Network Rail, said: “Due to the limited space on platform 2, we’ve had to be creative with how we install this lift shaft.

"After pre-building the lift shaft off-site, we’re now carefully moving it over the tracks at night when the railway is closed.

“This is a major milestone for the scheme and we thank passengers for their patience while the car park is closed to allow us access.

“We’re sorry for the disruption at the station but we’re really looking forward to getting these lifts installed so that passengers can soon benefit from improved access to trains.”

Daniel Gillard, area manager (Warwickshire), at Chiltern Railways, said: “I would like to thank customers for their patience as Network Rail installs the lift shaft at Warwick, which is a key milestone towards improving accessibility at the station.

“To ensure customer safety while the lift shaft is installed, you will not be able to park at the station on Saturday (June 7) until midday on Sunday (June 8). There will also be no pick-up or drop-off access from 5pm on Saturday (June 7) until midday on the Sunday (June 8).

“Please make sure your plan your journey to the station ahead of travelling on those dates.”

Network Rail and its contractor have been on-site at Warwick station since spring 2024 to install two new lifts which will help passengers with reduced mobility, families with prams, and those carrying heavy luggage access platforms 1 and 2.

Over the past 12 months, engineers have been working in the subway and station building, excavating land and installing more than 50 piles across both platforms in readiness to install the new lifts.

Another key part of the project is work to the station subway.

It has been necessary for the subway to be closed while we have been working in this area, with a diversionary walking route in place.

Network Rail said it plans to reopen the subway from platform 1 side in mid-June.

The entrance from Platform 2 will then need to be temporarily closed while work is continued that side of the station.

Passengers are being advised to use the Warwick Parkway car park during the closure for journeys towards London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street and can check www.nationalrail.co.uk for the latest information and advice.