Warwick railway station subway reopens to passengers

Passengers at Warwick railway station can now use the subway again to get between the station’s two platforms.

The subway, which had been closed since September 2024 as part of the station accessibility upgrades, reopened to passengers on Thursday June 19.

Since spring 2024, Network Rail and its contractor have been on-site at Warwick station to install two new lifts, made possible by Government funding through the Access to All fund, which will help passengers with reduced mobility, families with prams, and those carrying heavy luggage access platforms 1 and 2.

Over the past 12 months, engineers have been working in the subway and station building, excavating land and installing more than 50 piles across both platforms in readiness to install the new lifts.

While the subway was closed, it received its own upgrade, including a new entrance, handrails, steps, CCTV, security mirrors, lights, tactile paving, and cabling.

Joe Flynn, scheme project manager for Network Rail, said: “Work on the lift installation project is progressing really well, with both lift shafts now in place.

"I’m really pleased we’ve been able to reopen subway access from the main station entrance and I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while it has been closed.

New canopy and lighting above Warwick station subway entrance. Photo by Network Rail

"We’re sorry for the disruption at the station but we’re really looking forward to getting these lifts installed so that passengers can soon benefit from improved access to trains.”

The focus of work on site will now be on the station entrance on the platform 2 side.

Engineers will be widening the doorway, replacing the steps, and installing a new ramp.

The entrance from platform 2 will also need to be temporarily closed while work is continued on this side of the station, so passengers will need to access the station from the main entrance on Station Road.

Entrance into refurbished subway at Warwick station. Photo by Network Rail

This next phase of the project follows the recent installation of the lift shaft on platform 2.

On June 7, engineers used a 450-tonne crane to manoeuvre the lift shaft over the tracks and lower it into position, during the night and early hours of June 8 while the railway was closed.

Daniel Gillard, area manager (Warwickshire), at Chiltern Railways, said: “I’m really pleased to see the newly reconstructed subway open to passengers again.

"This marks a key step forward in our commitment to making Warwick station more accessible and welcoming for everyone. These improvements will make a real difference for those travelling with mobility needs, luggage, or young children.

New steps and railings for Warwick station subway. Photo by Network Rail

"Thank you to our customers for their patience while the work has been carried out, we’re excited for the next stage of the project."

Prior to the work starting at the station, campaigners had been calling for a lift to be installed for more than 20 years and the project has often been delayed.

Warwickshire County Councillor John Holland who, along with residents, began campaigning for the lift in 2001. Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western, also joined the campaign.

Despite previous delays to the project, including a redesign of the plans due to the discovery of the remains of Victorian buildings, Network Rail has said it is on track to finish the scheme later this year.