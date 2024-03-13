Warwick resident and community centre team up to host 'care cafe' for carers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Warwick resident and a community centre have teamed up to host a 'care cafe' for carers in the area next month.

The Woodloes Community Centre will be opening on Easter Monday, (April 1), for four hours to offer refreshments and a chance to chat for local carers and those they care for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

April 1 has been specially chosen to continue the awareness raising for Motor Neurone Disease.

Woodloes Community Centre in Warwick. Photo by Google Streetview

Rev Andy Laird was diagnosed with MND in 2018 and each April 1 he and family and close friends would arrange an event to raise funds for research and to raise awareness of the devastating effects of the condition on everyone connected to it.

Over the years, Andy did a marathon of mini-marathons, a wheelchair egg and spoon race, and a reverse triathlon – all specially adapted to his developing condition.

Andy died in June 2022 and his MND Fight-Back Fund currently stands at more than £55,000.

After his death, the tradition continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Andy’s close friend Trevor Langley organised a ‘sunrise challenge walk’ for MND with members of local scouts and the church communities to raise finds and awareness for the condition.

This year, the focus is on those doing the caring – who may themselves need some care and a break from the everyday routines which being a carer brings.

Having had some experience of caring for a relative with MS, and having friends who are caring for loved ones with dementia and other conditions, Trevor said he wanted to offer the opportunity for carers to meet up, have a coffee or tea and cake, and the chance to chat with others in the same position.

Trevor said: “There are so many people locally, who find themselves in a caring role, looking after a family member or loved one with a long-term condition, and becoming isolated from the outside world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Keeping in touch with friends and family, and the groups they used to belong to, can be so difficult to maintain.”

“The team at Woodloes Community Centre felt this was a very worthwhile project, and have made the community centre available for the day.

“There is accessible parking nearby, an accessible toilet, wide doorways and level access, so carers can come on their own, or bring their loved one with them.

"Carers need care, too.

“This is an opportunity to recharge the batteries and keep in touch with others, beyond their own four walls.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre will be open for four hours, with timed slots starting at 11am, 12noon, 1pm and 2pm.

The free event is open to all carers in Warwick, whatever condition they are supporting.

If anyone would like to attend they can email: [email protected], text 07896 594046, or leaving contact details at the KP Newsagent in the Woodloes and a member of the team will get back to them.