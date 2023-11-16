Warwick resident has been recognised for her work with a British Empire Medal

The awards were presented by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox.

Elizabeth Baitson (fourth from left) being presented with her British Empire Medal by Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox, alongside local dignitaries including the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Sophie Hilleary, Chairman of the County Council, Councillor Chris Kettle, and the Lord Lieutenant’s cadets. Photo supplied

A woman from Warwick has been recognised for her work with a British Empire Medal.

British Empire Medals (BEM) mark the exceptional contributions and service of people from across the UK.

They recognise people who have made achievements in public life, committed themselves to serving and helping the UK, and who make life better for others by being outstanding at what they do.

A formal awards presentation took place on November 14 by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, where Warwick resident Elizabeth Baitson was given her award.

Elizabeth’s award was for services to business and entrepreneurs. She is the founder of High Net Connect, which helps to facilitate relationships for business, pleasure, and philanthropy in order to maximise potential.

Elizabeth is a natural connection creator and says she is passionate about helping others by connecting those who need to find investors, business partners, team members and mentors, and even creating social networking groups.

On the day, Caroline Chadwick from Studley was also presented a BEM, for services to humane animal research.

Caroline, now retired, was Director of the Biomedical Services Unit at the University of Birmingham and demonstrated dedication to the promotion of the safe and humane practice of animal research.

She played an instrumental role in the implementation of the 3Rs (the replacement, reduction, and refinement of animals used in research) and shared expertise and promoted best practice across the biomedical research sector, nationally and internationally.

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said: "Through the awarding of British Empire Medals to Caroline and Elizabeth, Warwickshire celebrates their selfless dedication and commitment towards enriching our communities, and remind us that going above and beyond for others is extraordinary and should be acknowledge and celebrated.

“There are still so many people who make outstanding contributions to society but go unnoticed.

"If you know someone that deserves to be recognised, I encourage you to consider nominating for an honour or award so that more unsung heroes can be officially acknowledged for their achievements in public life."