Warwick's Christmas Tree Festival looks set to have a bumper year with 60 decorated trees
Warwick’s annual Christmas Tree Festival will be returning to the town – and it looks set to be a bumper year.
The festival, which will feature 60 decorated trees by businesses, charities, schools and organisations, will return to St Mary’s Church.
The launch will take place on Victorian Evening on November 23 and doors open at 5pm.
On the evening, there will be performances from Occasional Brass, the Two Castles Choir, handbell ringers, and short carol service at 8.45pm, including the St Mary’s Scholars Choir.
There will also be mulled wine and mince pies.
A spokesperson from St Mary’s Church said: “This is going to be a bumper year, with 60 sponsored trees - an all-time record.
"St Mary’s will look extra magical.”
During the festival, the church will also be hosting a range of events for a variety of age groups, including school concerts, Santa meeting pre-school children and a late night opening.
Every Friday and Saturday during the festival there will also be a ‘pop up café’ from 10am to 4pm.
The festival will be open from November 23 to December 3 every day from 10am to 4pm (Wednesdays from 10.30am and Sundays from 12pm).
Entry costs £2 per adult and children can enter for free.
For more information about the festival and the event running at the church during it, go to: https://www.stmaryschristmas.org.uk/
Information can also be found on the Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/stmaryschristmas and on Instagram by searching: stmaryschristmastree