Warwick resident left stunned after learning she won a flight to Bangkok at town's annual Thai festival

Vickie Morris collecting her golden ticket. From left to right: Nigel Palmer, George Palmer, Vickie Morris, Magic of Thailand’s Daniel Biggs and Steve Gallimore. Photo supplied

Vickie Morris attended the festival, which was held over two days at Warwick racecourse last weekend.

Deciding to take a chance, Vickie entered the raffle at the event.

The raffle for a flight to Thailand was won by Vicki Morris, who is pictured receiving an Eva-Air voucher from Magic of Thailand’s Daniel Biggs. Photo supplied

She said: “Something told me, I had to enter the raffle on Saturday, I’m not normally one for competitions but I was feeling lucky.

“We waited until 5pm and thought we had missed the draw so left to meet family and friends.”

When Vickie arrived at the Kings Head pub in Warwick she realised she had two missed calls and a voicemail.

Vickie said: “The pub garden was that noisy I couldn’t hear the voicemail but it mentioned I had won a raffle. I still didn’t think anymore of it.”

Once Vickie arrived home just after 8pm her son, George, listened to the voicemail again. It wasn’t until that point they realised the voicemail was confirming they had won the raffle at Warwick Thai Festival.

George returned the call and spoke to Daniel, who confirmed he was working for Magic of Thailand; the event organisers of Warwick’s Thai Festival.

After clarifying personal details and the ticket number, Daniel confirmed Vickie had won a flight to Bangkok, Thailand.

"I was in complete shock, I still didn’t believe it,” said Vickie. “I called my mum, sister and sister-in-law straight away to tell them the news”