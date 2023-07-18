Register
Warwick residents and visitors warned about traffic disruption ahead of concerts at Warwick Castle this week

It’s set to be a busy few days in Warwick
By Kirstie Smith
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 15:48 BST

Residents and visitors in and around Warwick are being warned about potential traffic disruption ahead of concerts taking place in the town this week.

This week Warwick Castle will be hosting five concerts on site.

Residents and visitors in and around Warwick are being warned about potential traffic disruption ahead of concerts taking place in the town this week. Photo by Warwick CourierResidents and visitors in and around Warwick are being warned about potential traffic disruption ahead of concerts taking place in the town this week. Photo by Warwick Courier
Wednesday will see indie-pop band Bastille take to the stage, Thursday will bring Nile Rogers and Chic, Friday’s line-up features Rag’N’Bone Man, Saturday will bring Kaiser Chiefs and Sunday will round off the week with pop star Will Young.

Warwickshire Police is warning anyone due to travel in and around the town that there could be disruption.

A spokesperson said: “There are a number of events taking place at Warwick Castle from tomorrow until the weekend which may result in more people and traffic in and around the town centre.

"Hopefully this disruption will be minimal but please plan your route in advance if you're travelling near the castle.”

For more information or tickets go to: https://www.warwick-castle.com/explore/events/concerts/

