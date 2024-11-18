Warwick residents can show support for their local weekly market with awards vote

Warwick Market. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

Residents in Warwick can now show support for their local weekly market with by voting in a national awards.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CJ’s Events Warwickshire, the market operator, is now encouraging residents to vote for the market in the Great British Market of the Year Awards.

Organised by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA), these awards celebrate the best markets across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: "Warwick Market, a vibrant weekly fixture, has become an integral part of Warwick’s community, and now, with your support, it has the chance to win Britain’s Favourite Market.

“Warwick Market is a thriving, community-focused market held every Saturday in partnership with Warwick District Council.

"The market offers everything from fresh fruit and veg, fish, and bread, to jewellery, clothing, and artwork.

"This market is not only essential to Warwick’s town centre but also provides vital support to small businesses and helps foster community spirit.

“A number of traders have started here and gone on to open retail shops within Warwick, making it a true stepping stone for local independent businesses.

"We would be honoured if everyone would show their support by voting for Warwick Market.”

The voting period is open until midnight on December 13.

To vote go to: https://nabma.com/myfavouritemarket2025/#217-218-web-social and search for “Warwick Outdoor Market.”