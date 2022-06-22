Warwick residents' gardening efforts will be judged this weekend in the annual allotments competition

The gardening efforts of many Warwick residents will be judged this weekend in the annual allotments competition. Photo supplied by Warwick Town Council

The gardening efforts of many Warwick residents will be judged this weekend in the annual allotments competition.

Allotment plot holders were encouraged to enter the competition earlier this year.

The judging will take place this Saturday (June 25) and the winners will be announced shortly after the judging has taken place and will be posted on the Warwick Town Council website.

There are several trophies and certificates, which will be awarded to the winners at the Warwick Town Council AGM and awards evening on September 26, at the Court House in Jury Street.

Points will be given for the range and quality of fruit and vegetables, special features and overall impression of the plot. There are also points for being environmentally friendly.

Warwick Town Council runs two sites in Warwick – Cape Housing and Railwayside – both just off Cape Road.

The Percy Estate and Canalside sites previously run by the council are now self-managed.

The competition was open to all sites in the town.

Liz Healey, the Warwick Town Council allotments administrator, said: “I am looking forward to accompanying the judge together with Cllr Oliver Jacques and Cllr Noel Butler from the Allotments Committee and seeing some of the outstanding work achieved by the plot holders.

“There is still a waiting list for an allotment plot but this year we have had quite a few vacant plots. For further information please contact 01926 492212.”

In addition to the four sites mentioned above there is also a new allotment site at the Myton Green development.

Cllr Oliver Jacques added: “In May, at the inaugural meeting of plot-holders for the newly formed Myton Green allotment site it was great to meet so many enthusiastic people – particularly so many young adults too.

"They were all keen to embrace the health benefits of managing an allotment while enjoying the satisfaction of producing their own food in a sustainable way.