Warwick residents invited to attend 1940's supper event to mark VE Day

By Kirstie Smith
Published 7th Mar 2025, 17:11 BST

Residents in Warwick are being invited to attend a 1940’s supper event that is being held to mark the 80th anniversary of mark VE Day.

The event, which is being held on Friday May 9 at 7pm, has been organised by Warwick Town Council.

It will take place inside the Court House in Jury Street and feature a 1940s themed fish and chip supper.

Residents in Warwick are being invited to attend a 1940s supper event that is being held to mark the 80th anniversary of mark VE Day. Photo supplied

There will also be live music from vintage singer Miss Ruby Rouge.

Attendees will also be able to bring their own drinks to the event and are also encouraged to dress up in 1940s style costumes and outfits.

Tickets are now on sale and the town council said these have been designed to look like ration books.

Tickets cost £25 per person and can be bought from the Visitor Information Centre.

The town council have also said there are plans to host an event at the town’s war memorial on May 8 but these details are to be confirmed.

