Warwick residents invited to attend 1940's supper event to mark VE Day
The event, which is being held on Friday May 9 at 7pm, has been organised by Warwick Town Council.
It will take place inside the Court House in Jury Street and feature a 1940s themed fish and chip supper.
There will also be live music from vintage singer Miss Ruby Rouge.
Attendees will also be able to bring their own drinks to the event and are also encouraged to dress up in 1940s style costumes and outfits.
Tickets are now on sale and the town council said these have been designed to look like ration books.
Tickets cost £25 per person and can be bought from the Visitor Information Centre.
The town council have also said there are plans to host an event at the town’s war memorial on May 8 but these details are to be confirmed.