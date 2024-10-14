Warwick residents invited to autumn Court Leet meeting to raise any issues in the town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in Warwick are being invited to attend the autumn Court Leet meeting to raise any issues they have spotted in the town.

The meeting is taking place on October 17 at 6.30pm in The Ballroom, at the Court House in Jury Street.

It is an opportunity for members of the community to raise any concerns about matters in Warwick which they feel are amiss, to be considered by the Lord of the Leet who is the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr David Skinner.

The Court House in Warwick. Photo by Warwick Town Council.

What is the Court Leet?

Historically the Court Leets were the bodies that acted as the upholders of Law and Order throughout England from the Middle Ages until the legal system as we know it today came into force in 1947.

The Warwick Court Leet is one of the few left in the country and continues today.

One of the courts main duties is to receive ‘presentments’ from residents of the town.

Presentments are matters that resident/s feel are amiss and need rectifying, or matters which could benefit the town and/or townspeople.

If these are accepted by the Court, the Steward will submit them to the relevant local authority (town, district or county council), and they are legally obliged to respond to the Court.

There are four Courts that take place annually, of which the spring and autumn Courts are open to members of the public.

This is a chance for the public to see the tradition and regalia of this historical court that is a living history of a way of managing the town, and to raise any issues/matters within Warwick.

The Court Leet is also now responsible for organising the Warwick Beer Festival and the Warwick Classic Car Show which raises money for local good causes.

To find out more about the Court Leet and what it does go to: www.warwickcourtleet.co.uk