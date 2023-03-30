Residents can join the processions or meet in the Market Square for the service.

Residents in Warwick are being invited to attend the annual Walk of Witness and service next week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Good Friday, which is on April 7, Churches Together Warwick (CTW) will be hosting the event and they are inviting the community to join in to celebrate Easter.

Residents are being invited to join the annual Walk of Witness and Good Friday service in Warwick. Photos supplied

The Walk of Witness will see processions through the town from several of the churches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The processions will start at 11.45am and one will start from each of the following; St Mary Immaculate Church in West Street, St Paul’s Church in Friars Street, New Life Church in Friars Street, Castle Hill Baptist Church in Castle Hill and Warwick Methodist Church in Barrack Street.

People can gather at each of the churches to join in with the processions.

At the Market Square the processions will combine for a service starting at 12.15pm with hymns, a talk, readings and prayers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those unable to join the Walk of Witness are welcome to come to the Market Square at 12noon for the service at 12.15pm.

There will be chairs provided for those who need them.

Rev’d Jonathan Hearn, chair of Churches Together Warwick, said: “We are delighted to be joining together this Good Friday for Warwick’s Easter service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s a great opportunity for local people to come together, celebrate and reflect on the real meaning of Easter.

"Take some time out of your bank holiday and join us at the Market Square for an uplifting experience.”